Malaysians advised to delay Pakistan, India trips

A man looks at television screens, after Pakistan shot down two Indian planes, at a shop in Karachi February 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Malaysian are advised to postpone non-essential travel plans to Pakistan and India, amidst rising tensions between the two nations, following the deadly attack on Kashmir on February 14.

As the conflict escalates since, both India and Pakistan had partially closed their airspaces and suspended commercial flights from several airports.

“In view of the gravity of this issue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to advise Malaysians that they should postpone non-essential travel, particularly to the areas directly affected,” said Wisma Putra in a statement, today.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Putrajaya hopes to see the two nation to exercise maximum restraint as well as to re-engage in dialogue and negotiations.

“Like many other countries, Malaysia aims at the creation of a peaceful and stable international order,” the statement read.

Pakistan had today carried out airstrikes and shot down two Indian jets, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan.

Both countries have ordered airstrikes over the last two days, and tensions had escalated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir had killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police earlier this month.