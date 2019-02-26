Minister: mySalam recipients not Great Eastern ‘customers’, but insurers can promote products

Pua said Great Eastern would have access to the government’s database on the B40 group to process their claims under mySalam, but their data is protected under the Personal Data Protection Act. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The 3.7 million poor Malaysians covered under the government-owned mySalam health insurance scheme are not Great Eastern’s customers, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng clarified today.

“They’re not customers of Great Eastern; they’re customers of the Malaysian government,” Lim told a press conference here.

His special officer Tony Pua said the Singapore-based insurance company would have access to the government’s database on the bottom 40 per cent (B40) to process their claims under mySalam, but their data is protected under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

However, the ministry’s FAQs about mySalam said that “all participating insurers will work with BNM (Bank Negara Malaysia) and the MOF (Ministry of Finance) to introduce approved products to encourage greater consumption of insurance/ takaful products to ensure higher insurance / takaful coverage among the under-covered B40 group”, citing BNM’s “Tenang” micro-insurance product as an example.

