Malaysia pledges US$100,000 to address Yemen humanitarian needs

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin would expound on the Malaysian government’s policy on the protection and promotion of human rights in Malaysia during the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — Malaysia will pledge US$100,000 at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva to address the humanitarian needs of the people of Yemen, Wisma Putra said today.

It said in a statement that Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah would attend the High-Level Segment of the 40th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva today and tomorrow.

Saifuddin would participate and deliver statements at the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council Session, High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen and High-Level Segments of the Conference on Disarmament, it said.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia would pledge the US$100,000 during the High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen.

The UN Human Rights Council is the principal intergovernmental body within the UN system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights.

Wisma Putra said Saifuddin would expound on the Malaysian government’s policy on the protection and promotion of human rights in Malaysia during the High-Level Segment of the Human Rights Council.

Apart from bilateral meetings, Saifuddin would also meet the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, and visit the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as well as engage with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Malaysians in Geneva, it said. —Bernama