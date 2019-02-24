Anwar stumps for Pakatan in Semenyih

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the crowd in Kampung Baru Semenyih February 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 24 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday went on the ground to strengthen the Pakatan Harapan (PH) campaign in efforts to retain the State Assembly Constituency of Semenyih.

His first programme was at the Semenyih Open House for the Chap Goh Mei Festival 2019 at the Kampung Baru Semenyih Basket Ball Court which was also attended by the PH candidate for the Semenyih state constituency by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

It was followed by two by-election campaign ceramah at the PH Main Operations Room and at Taman Sri Jenaris.

Anwar’s presence clearly refuted the allegations by the opposition that the PKR and DAP purportedly were not helping the PH candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the campaign for the Semenyih State Constituency by-election.

“I came to help with strong and solid support for the PH candidate. Hopefully, there won’t be any more puzzle used by the opposition,” he told the crowd at the ceramah at the PH Main Operations Room, here yesterday.

Earlier, at the Semenyih Open House and Chap Goh Mei Celebration 2019, Anwar reminded PH supporters not to take the by-election lightly.

“Don’t forget why all of you gave your support (to the PH) in the last general election. Because we don’t want the national wealth to be stolen again,” he said.

In his speech which was also inserted with Mandarin words, Anwar said the people must give their support to the national leadership to take Malaysia on the right path.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is already 93 years old, does he want more money? Of course not, he wants to look after and preserve Malaysia,” he added.

Anwar also criticised the opposition which incited the people to stay away from the government by playing up the issues on the pledges made in the manifesto.

Anwar said it was not that the PH government did not remember the pledges made during the recent general election, but needed time to implement them.

“We remember the pledges, but the opposition raised them up, we have not even been one year (as the government), they ruled for 60 years, what did they do?” he said.

He also questioned the role of PAS which was seen as attacking him after the party forged cooperation with Umno.

“You are Muslims but can befriend those who steal, can lie, saying that I want to topple the prime minister,” he added.

In a ceramah at Taman Sri Jenaris, Anwar said Semenyih voters should see the Selangor government’s track record in developing the state.

“What has been achieved by the Selangor government has not done by any other state government under the Barisan Nasional,” he said.

In this regard, he hoped the voters would give Muhammad Aiman the mandate to enable the state government to implement various policies and programmes for residents in Semenyih.

Semenyih by-election will see a four-cornered fight between PH’s Muhammad Aiman, BN’s Zakaria Hanafi, independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul.

The by-election was being held following the death of its incumbent, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from Bersatu who represented PH, died of a heart attack on January 11. — Bernama