Plainclothes police to patrol MRT stations 24/7, says Loke

Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at the Transport Ministry in Putrajaya February 20, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 20 — The Transport Ministry announced today a special task force to protect MRT passengers after a woman was violently robbed at an MRT station.

The ministry said some of its existing 1,300 auxiliary police will start patrolling the train stations in plain clothes and work around the clock.

“There are 1,300 existing auxiliary police and some will start working in plain clothes and they will start working around the clock,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke told the press here today.

“We take this matter very seriously and even Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail brought his matter up during Cabinet and has asked us to beef up security at the stations.”

