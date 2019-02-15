Wisma Putra confirms 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia released

Julau MP Larry Sng (seated, centre) speaks to reporters in Kuching February 7, 2019, about the 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 15 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry or Wisma Putra has confirmed that all 47 Malaysians detained in Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey prison have been released.

They were released at 1830 hours Cambodian time (1930 hours Malaysian time), it said in a statement today.

Wisma Putra in the statement said the Malaysian government wished to extend its special thanks to Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister, Prak Sokhonn, who is also foreign and international cooperation minister, for the personal attention given on the matter.

“Malaysia would also like to extend its appreciation to the senior minister of special mission, minister of interior, minister of justice as well as all relevant Cambodian authorities in extending their cooperation for the release of the 47 Malaysians,” it said.

Wisma Putra said it also greatly values the close cooperation given by Julau Member of Parliament (MP) Larry Sng and the Sarawak state government, which had brought about the early release of the 47 Malaysians.

“The ministry, together with the state government of Sarawak, are working closely with the Cambodian authorities to arrange for their earliest journey home,” Wisma Putra said.

Wisma Putra last Thursday confirmed the detention of the 47 Malaysians in Cambodia since Dec 11 last year on charges of cheating, initiating and carrying out illegal online gambling activities.

Wisma Putra in today’s statement reminded all Malaysians to be cautious of opportunities offered in foreign countries, and always verify the prospective employers.

“Malaysians should always be vigilant and abide by the laws and regulations of the foreign countries they visit,” it said. — Bernama