Dr M will head to China in April to discuss ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will be heading to China in April, as part of Malaysia’s efforts to improve ties between the two countries.

He said the main focus of the trip will be to discuss China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.

“We will state our stand of course, which I have already said, it is in support of the initiative,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference to announce Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s entry into Sabah.

He said the visit is also to strengthen changing relationships between Malaysia and China, which he said has come a long way in the 45 years since diplomatic ties were formally established in 1974.

“China is different now. When we first established relations with them, they were a very poor country, a Third World country. Very backwards.

“But now they have made tremendous progress, and this now influences the relationship between us,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said principally Malaysia finds China to be its biggest and most valuable trading partner.

“They are also big investors in Malaysia. So our policy, of course is to maintain and improve the relationship between Malaysia and China,” he said.