Be careful when buying copies of Quran online, says Home Ministry

ALOR SETAR, Feb 13 — The public are advised to be careful when buying copies and translation of the Holy Quran online as some were printed without the Home Ministry’s (KDN) approval.

Kedah chapter of KDN Enforcement and Control Division director Zaki Mohamed said this was because the online sale of the copies of the Quran, especially through social networking sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, had been rampant of late.

He said in the latest operation on February 7, the division seized 178 copies of the Holy Quran in various sizes worth RM23,140 from a premises in Sungai Petani.

“Our initial investigation found that the copies of the Quran were being sold through Facebook and that they were published without the KDN approval,” he told reporters here today.

He said copies of the Holy Quran required KDN approval before they could be sold or distributed to the public to ensure the sanctity and prevent distortion of the Quranic texts and materials. — Bernama