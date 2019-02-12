Deputy minister: No companies have registered to use cannabis-based products for medical purposes

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said no companies have registered with the Health Ministry to use cannabis-based (marijuana) products for medical purposes. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — So far no companies have registered with the Health Ministry to use cannabis-based (marijuana) products for medical purposes, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

“Previously there was one foreign company that registered with the ministry to import such products to Malaysia many years ago.

“But I think after that they didn’t renew their licence. So at the moment, there is none,” he said after launching an online health platform OurCheckup here today.

Dr Lee said that while the government did not prevent the use of cannabis-based products for medical purposes to be marketed openly, prior approval should be obtained from the ministry.

“Those who wish to use cannabis-based products must submit the formula to the pharmaceutical department to be registered as a medicine before it can be used.

“When the application is submitted, the pharmacy will consider whether the formulation is effective and safe according to the prescribed indication before it is approved for use,” he explained.

Bernama yesterday reported that Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association chief activist Nadzim Johan has urged the authorities to accept the use of imported cannabis-based products for medical purposes.

Nadzim added that cannabis-based products could reduce the cost of treatment as they were cheaper and the plant could be cultivated commercially, in line with legal provisions related to controlled plants.

Earlier, Dr Lee launched OurCheckup, developed by iHeal Heart Group Sdn Bhd, an online cloud-based data repository that stores health data collected via bluetooth-enabled devices and health data collection devices anytime and anywhere. — Bernama