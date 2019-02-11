Deputy health minister says outlets can apply to be no-smoking zones

No-smoking signs are seen at an eatery in Putrajaya January 3, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Feb 11 — Businesses not covered by the expanded smoking ban can independently seek to gazette their premises as no-smoking areas, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

He said they could apply for this under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004, but noted that few business owners have taken the initiative.

“During my visit to a shop in Medan Klebang Restu in Chemor, Perak, the owner of a saloon has gazetted her shop as a no-smoking area,” Dr Lee said in a statement today.

“The owner is helping the authorities to reduce problems that arise due to smoking that has been blamed as the main cause of cancer and heart disease.”

He then said 4,729 warning notices have been issued to food premises and individuals for violating the smoking ban introduced on January 1.