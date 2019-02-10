Police detain man who threatened to pour acid on wife’s face

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10 — Police detain a man after he threatened to pour acid and carve up his wife’s face if she demanded a divorce in an incident at their home in Relau, near here early on Friday.

North East district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 52-year-old man was detained at his house at 1.45pm yesterday after his wife lodged a police report.

“According to his wife, her husband had pressed her face on Friday at 6am and threatened to pour acid on it and carve it up if she wanted to divorce him,” he said here today.

He said the man was remanded and the case was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Che Zaimani said the body of a Canadian, Bieber Robert Donald, 70, who was believed to have died for three days, as it was emitting a smell and had maggots on the face, was found at his rented apartment in Batu Feringghi, near here, yesterday.

He said the man’s body was found in the toilet of the main room in the apartment after police broke into the unit following the report from the owner of the apartment that he could not be contacted for the last three days. — Bernama