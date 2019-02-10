Penang Bridge accident: Toyota Vios driver to be charged tomorrow

The Toyota Vios seen at KM4 of the Penang Bridge in the early hours of January 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 10 — The driver of the Toyota Vios car who was involved in an accident with a Mazda CX-5 sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a student that plunged into the sea at Penang Bridge will be charged at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate Court tomorrow.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 21-year-old man would be charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

“The police have received instructions from the deputy public prosecutor’s office to charge the man who works as a hairdresser at his mother’s salon tomorrow,” he said here today.

Under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, the driver faces a maximum of 10 years’ jail and up to a RM20,000 fine upon conviction.

In the 2.54am incident on January 20, an SUV driven by Moey Yun Peng, 20, a private college student, plunged into the sea after his car was colliding with a Toyota Vios car at the Penang Bridge on the Perai-bound side.

The effort to retrieve Moey’s vehicle and body were hampered by the bad weather and strong currents.

Moey’s body was found strapped to the driver’s seat after the vehicle was retrieved from the sea three days later. — Bernama