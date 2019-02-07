Foreign Ministry condemns burning of Malaysian flag in Philippines

Participants wave flags during 2018 Malaysia Day Celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the act of public burning of a Malaysian flag in the Philippines as featured in a video clip.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry in a statement today expressed its great concern over the extremely controversial video published in the Facebook account of ‘President Pamatong Supporters’ on January 19 and 21 (2019).

Elly Pamatong has been described as the self-proclaimed founder of the United States Allied Freedom Fighters of the East (USAFFE).

“Malaysia strongly condemns such acts and views the burning of the Malaysian flag as a serious incident,” said Wisma Putra.

“The flag is a sacred national symbol and should be treated with respect,” it said.

Wisma Putra said such actions and anti-Malaysia comments made by the individual were offensive and the accusations made were baseless.

Wisma Putra in the statement urged the Philippines government to take stern action against Pamatong and to ensure that such incidents did not recur as it could potentially tarnish the excellent bilateral relations which Malaysia and the Philippines currently enjoy. — Bernama