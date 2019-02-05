Hadi: My daughter-in-law, many foster uncles are Chinese

Datuk Seri Hadi Awang posted festive Chinese New Year greetings on his Facebook page . — Picture via Facebook/Hadi Awang

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang touted today several of his ethnic Chinese relatives, as he explained his ties to the community in a Chinese New Year address video.

The president of Islamist party PAS pointed out that he has an ethnic Chinese daughter-in-law, and many others from the community adopted by his grandfather — whom he regards as his blood uncles.

“One of my children-in-law is an ethnic Chinese, and when New Year arrives and she holds feasts, I would attend to celebrate one of my in-laws from the community,” said Hadi.

The daughter-in-law in question is Aisyah Lim, the wife of one of his sons, Yusuf Abdul Hadi.

In 2016, then PAS information chief Nasrudin Hassan had insisted that Hadi “cannot be racist” as he has a daughter-in-law who is Chinese.

Hadi said his grandfather had not only fostered those from the Chinese community, but had also given shelter to Chinese refugees during World War II by hiding them in his farm.

“My grandfather had foster children from the Chinese community, whether they practice Islam or not, who became part of my family. I see them as uncles, and they see me as one of their children,” he said.

“This shows that our relationship with the Chinese is not new,” the Marang MP added.

In the video, Hadi also stressed on the freedom of worship and said that it is forbidden to force someone into converting into Islam.

He also highlighted racial and religious harmony, but warned non-Muslims against practising anything prohibited by Islam publicly.

“For things that are prohibited by our religion but permitted by theirs we cannot interfere, provided that they care for our sensitivities. Don’t do it openly, and must take care of the relationship between us,” he said.

Last month, Hadi had delivered a warning to Muslims to place their trust in Muslim leaders regardless of their wickedness, claiming that believers will end up in hell if led by non-Muslims.