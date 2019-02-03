Malaysian to produce Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ for Broadway

'Jagged Little Pill' led to Morissette being nominated for nine Grammies, going on to sell 30 million copies worldwide. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Malaysian-born Arvind Ethan David will be turning popular singer Alanis Morissette’s multiple Grammy award winning album Jagged Little Pill into a Broadway musical in New York.

The Star reported that David would be producing the work with his partners Vivek J. Tiwary and Eva Price.

David, who is currently based in the United States, is also one of the executive producers of popular TV show Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, starring multi-award winning actors Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett.

“#JaggedLittlePill was the soundtrack to our youth, so it is a dream come true to bring this beautiful, galvanising story to the Broadway stage,” David, Tiwary and Price reportedly said in a statement to The Star.

The musical will tell the story of a “picture-perfect suburban family and what happens when the cracks begin to show.

The story is written by Oscar winner Brooke Busey-Maurio, better known as Diablo Cody, who also wrote the critically acclaimed movie Juno in 2007.

Jagged Little Pill, a popular album in the 90s led to Morissette being nominated for nine Grammies. She eventually bagged five, including the Album of the Year award, making her the youngest artist in history to win the award.

Morissette’s first international album also went on to sell over 30 million copies worldwide.

The album contains several hit numbers such as Ironic, Hand in My Pocket and All I Really Want.

According to the report, the musical will be built around Morissette’s hit songs such as Ironic, Hand In My Pocket and You Oughta Know.

“What this process has yielded artistically and collaboratively, has been nothing short of a revelation, a balm and an arrival for me.

“It’s a culmination of so much of what my life’s work has been oriented toward,” Morissette told The Star in the statement.