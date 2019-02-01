Selangor MB to state PKR leaders: Do not become complacent

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari says he has constantly reminded PKR leaders and assemblymen during closed door meetings to never become complacent. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today warned that the Selangor state government must never become complacent or else it will suffer the same fate as the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) state administration.

In a discussion forum hosted by Sinar Harian, Amirudin said he has constantly reminded PKR leaders and assemblymen about this during closed door meetings.

“Remember that Selangor was once an Umno stronghold up until 2008. In 2004 the central government controlled over 80 per cent of the seats in the Dewan Rakyat,” Amirudin said to moderator Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar.

He said it takes a long time for any political party to rise to the peak and form the state government but just a short time for it to fall.

Amirudin said this occured to the Umno-led Selangor state government under 13th Mentri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo.

“Eventually this leads to one becoming egotistical, not listening to others, dismissing all other opinions, and behaving obstinately.

“I believe what happened to the BN state government could very well happen to us as well. History always repeats itself, and if we do not remember and instead forget it will happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile Amirudin said constant vigilance is what keeps him on his toes as Selangor Mentri Besar, which he said is a 'heavy responsibility'.

“I constantly remind myself before I sleep to always be alert and not forgetful,” Amirudin said told Johan.

Johan had asked him for his view of taking on such a weighty job, noting that his some of his predecessors ended their terms as mentri besar in controversies.

Amirudin said problem arises when one forgets, one loses track of the basic question, administrative duties, and self-appearance, among others.

“Such instances are very effective lessons. My seniors and those who have served before me never fail to remind me of this.

“I believe if we always bear this in mind and be ready for anything, we can endeavour to be the best and to avoid past mistakes,” Amirudin said.