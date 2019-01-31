Former Selangor cricketer and RedBerry Contact CEO dies

Chandran leaves behind wife Sally and two daughters, Keishia Sharlini and Kaylyn Nisha. — Picture courtesy of Chandran’s family

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Former Selangor cricketer and the CEO of Redberry Contact, Chandran Perumal, has passed away.

He was 63 years old.

Chandran died early yesterday morning, at home in the presence of his family.

The former sportsman and all-round family man leaves behind wife Sally and two daughters, Keishia Sharlini and Kaylyn Nisha.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Sallay expressed how Chandran was an avid cricket fan and the Kunta Kinte Cricket Club, diligently following India’s cricket tour of Australia up to his final moments.

She also revealed that Chandran is said to have succumbed to his battle with lung cancer.

“It was a silent killer after we found out about it only in August last year,” she said.

Sally reminisced about Chandran’s most glaring trait that was his love for his family and two daughters.

“The fondest memory I’ll have of him is playing with the girls when they were young and remembering how much he loved them.

“There was just one last wish he never managed to do which was to go and see the Melbourne Cricket Ground,” said Sally, who tied the knot with Chandran in 1987.

His wake is being held at the Nirvana funeral parlour in Bukit Seputeh, with the funeral service tomorrow (Friday) at 10am.