College student who robbed Tinder date jailed for six years

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — A private college student who robbed a man she befriended through the Tinder dating application at knife-point was sentenced to six years’ jail by the Sessions Court here today after finding her guilty of the charge.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar handed down the sentence on Mizan Qistina Razali, 24, after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts.

However, the court allowed an application by her lawyer, Norhasham Hasan, for a stay of the sentence pending an appeal at the High Court, with bail of RM7,000.

The woman, with another person still at large, was charged with gang-robbing Foong Wei Chieh, 34, of his iPhone and RM1,500, when armed with a knife at Cova Suites, Jalan Teknologi, Kota Damansara, here at about 9.30pm on November 24, 2016. — Bernama