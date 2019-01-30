Cousin insists Altantuya worked as translator for submarine deal

Altantuya Shaariibuu's cousin, Namiraa Gerelmaa, arrives at the Shah Alam High Court January 30, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The cousin of the slain Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu told the High Court today that the latter had been hired by Abdul Razak Baginda for translation services in Malaysia’s purchase of two military submarines.

Namiraa Gerelmaa, 35, testified that Altantuya had been engaged as a Russian to English translator for Abdul Razak, an ex-aide to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“She said she was in a relationship with Razak Baginda and she wanted to meet him. She also told me that she had done some translation work for him and wanted to collect (payment) from him

“She told me that the Malaysian side, in her own words, was going to purchase submarines from the Russians and the meeting was held in France.

“She said that Razak Baginda wanted to translate English to Russian and vice versa for that meeting. She told there was an agreement,” she said during today’s hearing of the RM100 million civil suit filed by Altantuya’s family against Malaysian authorities.

MORE TO COME