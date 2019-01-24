Finance minister: Govt’s B40 health insurance scheme to last five years, at least

(From left) Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, Lim Guan Eng, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Khor Hock Seng and Amiruddin Hamzah pose for photos with a mock cheque during the launch of mySalam in Putrajaya January 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — Putrajaya’s health insurance scheme for the bottom 40 per cent of workers is expected to offer coverage for at least five years, Lim Guan Eng announced today.

The finance minister said the mySalam scheme, to which Great Eastern Life has contributed RM2 billion, is expected to benefit 3.69 million people from the B40 group who would get a one-off payment of RM8,000 if they suffered certain critical illnesses.

“Under this mySalam scheme, eligible recipients will get free health coverage for 36 critical illnesses including cancer, heart attack and Alzheimer’s,” Lim said in a speech at the launch of the mySalam scheme here.

