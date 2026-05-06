TUMPAT, May 6 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Berangan here is taking learning beyond the classroom by introducing stingless bee farming as a practical way to build students’ skills, discipline and interest in nature.

The initiative not only provides students with hands-on experience in managing stingless bee hives and understanding the honey production process, but has also had a positive impact on school attendance.

The school’s Geography teacher, Mohd Rosli Yaakub, said the project began in 2024 with just four hives involving Form Four students and produced two kilogrammes of honey in its first year.

“Encouraged by the promising results, the number of hives has now increased to 17 and is expected to yield eight kilogrammes of honey this year,” he told reporters at the SMK Berangan Stingless Bee Sustainable Garden today.

SMK Berangan students displaying stingless bee honey obtained after extracting it from the hive at the SMK Berangan Stingless Bee Sustainable Garden in Tumpat, Kelantan. With them is the school’s principal Kamarul Zaman. — Bernama pic

He said the project enables students to manage the hives themselves while gaining a better understanding of science and environmental sustainability through practical learning.

“Looking after stingless bees is relatively straightforward as they do not sting and only need flowering plants to produce good-quality honey,” he said.

Mohd Rosli, who has more than 10 years of experience in stingless bee farming, said the school currently rears five species, including Lepidotrigona terminata, Heterotrigona itama, Geniotrigona thoracica, and Tetragonula laeviceps.

Meanwhile, SMK Berangan principal Kamarul Zaman Hussin said the school has recorded a four per cent rise in student attendance since January.

“We have also distributed 250 grammes of stingless bee honey to each class, involving over 700 students and teachers, to allow them to enjoy the produce,” he said. — Bernama