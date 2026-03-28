KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The RuMa Hotel and Residences is solidifying its position as a benchmark for modern Malaysian luxury, blending national heritage with contemporary design to create an experience rooted in authentic “hostmanship.”

The hotel’s unique approach was recently validated when it was awarded a prestigious One Michelin Key in 2025, recognising its exceptional hospitality and distinct sense of place.

Located just steps from the Petronas Twin Towers, The RuMa — meaning “home” in Malay — embodies its name through a philosophy of intuitive service and cultural immersion.

The hotel translates this into tangible details, paying homage to Malaysia’s rich heritage and craftsmanship from the moment guests arrive.

The experience begins at the entrance with a striking terracotta birdcage installation, inspired by the cages used in local tin mining history, surrounding a bronze fountain.

Inside, a grand spiral staircase evokes colonial architecture, while the “Kebayaku” installation offers a modern interpretation of the traditional kebaya blouse, celebrating Malaysian artistry.

From a grandmother's kitchen to an elevated table, ATAS honours the full breadth of Malaysia's culinary soul. — Picture courtesy of The RuMa

Each of the 253 guest rooms and suites is designed to feel like a private residence, featuring details like classic ceiling fans and a minibar stocked with nostalgic local snacks, creating a tranquil retreat that remains deeply connected to the city’s energy.

At the heart of its culinary offerings is ATAS, a restaurant dedicated to celebrating Malaysia’s diverse culinary tapestry.

Its Rasa Malaysia Menu reinterprets beloved recipes from Malay, Chinese, Indian, and Indigenous heritages, offering an elevated yet soulful dining experience.

This is complemented by The LIBRARI, which serves a heritage-inspired afternoon tea, and the SEVEN Lobby Bar, featuring a curated collection of 77 gins paired with local botanicals.

The hotel’s sixth floor serves as a resort-inspired sanctuary, home to a 25-metre infinity pool and the UR SPA.

Here, wellness is guided by local healing traditions, with signature treatments like the Dusun Inan Body Therapy and Urutan Malaysia showcasing indigenous techniques and ingredients.

UR SPA, where ancient wisdom meets modern stillness. — Picture courtesy of The RuMa

Beyond leisure, The RuMa positions itself as a “gracious host,” offering intimate and bespoke event spaces for private celebrations, weddings, and business meetings.

In every detail, from its design narrative to its culinary philosophy, The RuMa aims to offer more than just a luxurious stay, but an authentic reflection of Malaysia’s soul.