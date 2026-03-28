SEPANG, March 28 — The Residents’ Reintegration Centre (PRP) under the Malaysian Prisons Department continues to demonstrate its effectiveness as a platform for rehabilitation, helping inmates develop remorse and rebuild their lives on a more positive path.

Serving as a second chance for eligible inmates, PRP acts as a preparatory stage for reintegration into society before they are placed on parole or released.

A Sepang PRP resident, or person under supervision (ODS), who wished to be known only as Syah, 41, said he has undergone various skills training during his time at the centre, including food preparation such as cakes, doughnuts, pizza and sushi, as well as agricultural activities involving papaya, cucumber and vegetables.

“Compared to prison, it is more open here. The environment feels freer, but it is still strictly controlled and emphasises discipline.

“I also had the opportunity to perform tarawih prayers every night during Ramadan and am grateful to be closer to Allah,” he told reporters during the Aidilfitri celebration at the PRP here on March 24.

Persons Under Supervision (ODS) at the Kluang Residents’ Reintegration Centre undergo training that helps them build self-confidence, learn new skills, and adapt to a real workplace environment. — Bernama pic

Syah, a father of one, previously served four years at Sungai Buloh Prison and one year at Kajang Prison for offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. He is now preparing to begin a new chapter upon his release in May.

He was seen interacting warmly with his mother-in-law and his 12-year-old daughter, who attended the event.

Another resident, Syamsul, 37, who had been held at Kajang Prison since 2021 and began his placement at Sepang PRP in October 2025, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join its programmes, including working at a courier company in Shah Alam.

“I may continue working there after my release or help my wife with her printing business,” said the father of four, who is scheduled to be released in October 2027.

Asked about meeting his family during Aidilfitri, he admitted feeling emotional, adding that their support motivates him to change for the better.

Residents of the Sepang Reintegration Centre were given the opportunity to meet with their family during the Aidilfitri celebration on March 24, 2026. — Bernama pic

“I regret my actions, but thankfully my wife and children understand. My youngest child was just over a year old when I was imprisoned. The first thing I want to do after my release is go on a holiday with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sepang PRP deputy chief, Mohammad Hilmi Rasol said the family visit programme serves as an important platform to strengthen moral support for residents throughout their rehabilitation.

“We want to show that rehabilitation does not only take place within the institution but also requires family support to ensure real change. We want them to return to society in a more normal state, without prejudice,” he said.

He added that residents there not only undergo rehabilitation but are also given opportunities to work with private companies willing to employ them, with some hiring them in large numbers, reflecting confidence in the PRP system.

Community acceptance of ODS has also improved, particularly through their involvement in activities such as community clean-ups, feasts and school programmes.

Spanning 18.61 hectares, Sepang PRP began operations on Jan 11, 2021, with a workforce of 86 personnel. It currently houses 457 residents, of whom 280 are involved in industrial programmes outside the facility, working with their employers under the supervision of PRP officers. — Bernama