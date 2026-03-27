SHAH ALAM, March 27 — Malaysia is exploring ways to leverage Petronas’s diversified global investments in order to secure alternative supplies of fuel to stability supply in the country, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He explained that the national oil company's significant presence in regions beyond the Gulf states, including in the Americas, gives Putrajaya more options to ensure both stable returns and sufficient supply for domestic needs.

“For now, supplies are still sufficient until May, but we are also seeking alternative options,” Anwar told reporters after Friday prayers here.

“This reflects the strength of Petronas, whose investments are diversified — not only in the Gulf states but also in Brazil, Suriname and Canada.”

The prime minister said the government is actively exploring how to capitalise on this global portfolio to secure national revenue while simultaneously safeguarding local fuel requirements.

Anwar reiterated that while current fuel supplies are assured until May, authorities are monitoring the volatile situation daily.

He added that Malaysia’s position remains relatively manageable compared to several neighbouring countries but cautioned against complacency.

“For the time being, praise be to God, when we observe the difficult situation in several countries around us, we should be grateful and not become complacent or overly preoccupied with political matters, but instead focus on safeguarding the wellbeing of the people and the nation,” he said.

A US-backed attack by Israel on Iran has plunged the Gulf region into turmoil, leading to the partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz and caused a global energy crisis.