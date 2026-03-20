KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Muji Malaysia is inviting fans to step into its world of simplicity and thoughtful design with the launch of its Spring/Summer 2026 exhibition, “Every Shades of MUJI”, at Sunway Pyramid’s Orange Concourse.

Running from March 17 to 23, the seven-day showcase offers visitors an immersive experience of Muji’s latest apparel, skincare, and household collections.

The exhibition highlights the brand’s seasonal palette, showing how colour can influence mood, comfort, and personal style, while reflecting Muji’s philosophy of minimalism, functionality, and mindful living.

Guests can explore the latest apparel range, featuring neutral tones and clean silhouettes made with organic cotton and breathable fabrics that prioritise comfort and sustainability.

MUJI’s household items, designed with practicality and simplicity in mind, provide functional solutions for storage, homeware, and everyday essentials, creating calm and organised living spaces.

Skincare enthusiasts can discover Muji’s nature-inspired offerings, including the Fermented Booster Series, which supports hydration and absorption, and the Sensitive Skin Series, made with carefully selected ingredients, including natural water from Japan’s Iwate Prefecture.

Fans attending the exhibition can also enjoy interactive experiences.

A professional colour analysis consultant is on hand to guide visitors in discovering shades that best complement their complexion, complete with a personalised report.

At the digital fitting room, guests can virtually try on selected Spring/Summer 2026 apparel pieces based on their colour analysis and receive a complimentary photo of the experience.

Visitors can take advantage of exclusive promotions throughout the week, including a 10 per cent discount on Muji’s Fermented Booster and Sensitive Skin products, as well as special offers on selected bags and socks.

Shoppers making any purchase in a single receipt can redeem a complimentary coffee, while those spending RM80 and above will receive a free coffee and an exclusive Muji B5 Jute Bag, available while stocks last.

Sunway Super App members purchasing a Fermented Booster (Regular Size) can also redeem a Muji TPU Clear Case via the in-app challenge, limited to the first 30 members per day.

Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, the exhibition encourages visitors to explore how subtle details, natural materials, and thoughtful design can enhance everyday life.

“Every Shades of Muji” reflects the brand’s commitment to combining functionality with simplicity, inviting Malaysians to see how mindful living can be beautifully integrated into their daily routines.