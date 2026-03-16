KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Guinness is celebrating St. Patrick’s season at more than 40 bars and pubs nationwide, offering Malaysians interactive experiences, exclusive promotions and moments of togetherness.

The festivities kicked off at The Square at Jaya One in Petaling Jaya, Selangor with a lively Irish parade of bagpipers and drummers.

Participating outlets will feature the “Double the Guinness” challenge, where consumers who match the look of a perfectly poured pint can win a Guinness Draught in a pint glass.

A limited-time promotion also lets customers who purchase two sets of Guinness Draught receive an additional pint, subject to outlet terms and availability.

“Guinness has long been at the heart of St. Patrick’s Day,” Joyce Lim, Guinness Malaysia marketing manager said in a press statement today.

“More than an Irish stout, it represents heritage, craft and the shared ritual of raising a pint together. This St. Patrick’s, we invite stout lovers to come together to share stories, laughter and meaningful moments in celebration of the occasion,” she added.

The celebrations run throughout March, with all promotions for non-Muslims aged 21 and above, on a first-come-first-served basis, and Guinness Malaysia urges responsible consumption.