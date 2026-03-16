IPOH, March 16 — Three men were found dead, believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to steal cables in an open field at Taman Rapat Perdana here this morning.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the department received a tip-off from the public at 10 am regarding the incident at a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) pylon.

“Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the location where three men were confirmed dead at the scene.

“Initial investigations suggest that the trio were electrocuted while attempting to cut electric cables on the TNB pylon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the bodies of the three men were sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) forensic department for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

The case is being investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code for attempted theft and has also been classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR) pending further investigation. — Bernama