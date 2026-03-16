KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Electric vehicle brand iCAUR Malaysia said it now has 1,800 vehicles on the road nationwide, reflecting growing demand for its off-road-capable new energy vehicles.

The company announced the milestone in a statement, adding that it also marked the occasion by launching the iCAUR Malaysia Owners Club for its customers.

“Reaching 1,800 vehicles on the road is a meaningful moment for iCAUR Malaysia. It reflects the connection we are building with drivers across the country who appreciate distinctive design, performance and an ownership experience that feels expressive,” said iCAUR Malaysia senior director Francis Chin.

The milestone was celebrated during a handover session where iCAUR owners gathered and the brand welcomed its 1,800th vehicle owner.

iCAUR Malaysia celebrates reaching 1,800 vehicles on the road nationwide. — Picture courtesy of iCAUR

Marketing director Daniel Lai said the new iCAUR Malaysia Owners Club aims to bring owners together through meet-ups, shared experiences and activities tied to the brand’s “Born to Play” community.

“With iCAUR Malaysia Owners Club, we are creating more opportunities for owners to connect, share experiences, and shape the journey ahead together,” he said.

The brand currently sells the fully electric iCAUR 03 and the iCAUR V23 sport utility vehicles in Malaysia, which were introduced in September and November 2025 respectively.