SEREMBAN, March 10 — Once a quiet and neglected back alley that people avoided after dark, Lorong Seni has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past three years, breathing new life into the night scene of Seremban’s city centre, an area once often described as a “dead town” after office hours.

Located between Jalan Tuanku Munawir and Jalan Yam Tuan, Lorong Seni has evolved into a vibrant creative arts space that now draws not only city residents seeking leisure time with their families but also tourists visiting the state.

Adorned with more than 50 murals, most of them painted by local artists and reflecting the uniqueness of local culture and identity, the brightly lit alley comes alive at night. The atmosphere is further enlivened by the presence of the Pasar Karat flea market, which attracts enthusiasts of vintage items and bundle clothing.

Stretching 550 metres, Lorong Seni offers a distinctive experience for visitors to explore. The alley has also been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) as the longest art lane in Malaysia, making it one of the key landmarks in Seremban’s ongoing urban transformation. The city was once historically known as Sungai Ujong.

Lorong Seni has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past three years, breathing new life into the night scene of Seremban’s city centre. — Bernama pic

Describing the environment as lively and welcoming, visitor Norazlina Hamid, 38, told Bernama that Seremban’s changing image had captured her attention and prompted her to see the murals at Lorong Seni for herself.

“I came with my children from Port Dickson because I often saw posts about Lorong Seni on Facebook. It’s definitely different when you experience it in person,” she said.

Another visitor, Asmahani Ismail, 40, from Selangor, said she decided to visit Lorong Seni following a recommendation from a family member who suggested stopping by the art market to find unique items that are difficult to discover elsewhere.

According to her, the area is appealing not only because of the variety of items on sale but also due to the colourful murals and creative activities taking place around the alley, which add to its charm.

Beyond offering a unique experience for residents and tourists, the state government’s efforts to revitalise the area have also opened up economic opportunities for small traders while helping stimulate the local economy.

For Noradila Hanna Roslia, 34, who has been selling women’s accessories at Lorong Seni for the past eight months, the transformation has brought positive results as her business continues to grow alongside the increasing number of visitors, particularly during school holidays and festive seasons.

“In conjunction with the festive season, stalls here now operate daily from about 8 pm until midnight, compared with previously when they only opened from Friday to Sunday. This gives visitors more time during weekdays to shop in preparation for Hari Raya,” she said.

Meanwhile, Seremban City Council (MBS) Mayor Datuk Masri Baharuddin said efforts to revitalise Seremban are being carried out continuously, not only through the upgrading of Lorong Seni but also through several other initiatives, including improvements to Terminal One Seremban.

The Lorong Seni development project involved a total cost of RM2.5 million. — Bernama pic

He said the Lorong Seni development project involved a total cost of RM2.5 million, reflecting the commitment of MBS and the state government to transform the city into a visitor-friendly and safe destination.

“The development of Lorong Seni began in 2019 and was fully completed in 2024. It has become one of the main tourist attractions in the state. The effort to transform what was once a gloomy back alley into a creative art lane also received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records last year,” he said.

Masri added that Terminal One Seremban, which previously appeared outdated and poorly maintained, has now been upgraded into a modern bus terminal equipped with air-conditioning to provide greater comfort for passengers.

Looking ahead, the city council is also working to redevelop a long-abandoned pond area located in the middle of the city into a new landscaped attraction complete with decorative fountains.

“The pond area, which was originally the site of the Convent School, has not been fully completed yet. Various improvements are being planned in phases to enhance the city’s aesthetic value while also stimulating local economic activities,” he said. — Bernama