KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The government’s failure to muster enough votes to pass the crucial Constitutional Amendment Bill, which would limit the Prime Minister’s tenure, has placed the role of the parliamentary “whip” into sharp focus.

The government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was just two votes short of the 148 supermajority ballots needed for the Bill’s passage, fuelling claims of disorganisation on the part of party whips from the ruling alliance.

Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil later explained that several government MPs cited “unavoidable” circumstances for their absence, with some saying they were stuck in evening rush-hour traffic.

Malay Mail spoke to former two-term MP and ex-deputy minister Ong Kian Ming, who helped explain the process leading up to a bloc vote on a crucial Bill.

First, what is the role of the Chief Whip?

Ong said the Chief Whip is the government’s primary floor manager. Their core responsibility is to ensure that enough government Members of Parliament (MPs) are present to pass Bills, particularly high-stakes legislation such as Supply Bills (the Budget) and constitutional amendments, which require a two-thirds majority.

“He or she ensures that the votes for any government Bill, especially important ones such as supply bills and constitutional amendments, are sufficient for the bill to be passed,” the DAP leader explained.

Currently, the Chief Whip for the Madani government is Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. While the Chief Whip oversees the entire government bloc, individual parties within the coalition have their own whips to manage their respective members.

Former two-term MP and ex-deputy minister Ong Kian Ming explains that the Chief Whip is the government’s primary floor manager, responsible for ensuring enough MPs are present to pass high-stakes Bills, including Supply Bills and constitutional amendments. — Picture by Hari Anggara

How are votes mobilised?

Coordinating dozens of MPs relies on a mix of formal briefings and real-time digital communication, Ong said.

For important Bills, the respective minister responsible for tabling the legislation typically holds parliamentary briefings weeks or days prior. For the Constitutional Amendment Bill on the PM’s term limit, for example, de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said held a special briefing to explain the legislation to MPs from both sides of the aisle.

Much of the day-to-day mobilisation happens via a dedicated WhatsApp group consisting of the whips from every party in the coalition, Ong revealed.

“Usually, each party’s whip will coordinate the votes within their party, and then there is a whips WhatsApp group where each whip reports their party’s attendance to the chief whip,” he said.

What is the ‘fail-safe’ mechanism?

To prevent a bill from failing due to lack of numbers, Ong said the whips employ a “standby” system. MPs are often required to remain within the immediate vicinity of the Dewan Rakyat, such as the parliamentary canteen or nearby offices, to be ready for a snap vote.

But this system is not foolproof. Logistics often play a role; for example, MPs caught in Kuala Lumpur’s notorious traffic may fail to return to the chamber in time for a sudden division bell.

“Yes, there are usually MPs on standby in the canteen, in parliament or anywhere nearby. But because of traffic, some of them couldn’t make it back to parliament in time,” the DAP leader explained.

Can MPs be punished for failing to vote?

Failure to show up for a crucial vote — such as the recent delay regarding the term-limit amendment — can carry consequences.

While the Chief Whip manages the floor, disciplinary action is typically handled at the party level. Depending on the party’s internal rules, Ong said MPs who miss a vote without a valid excuse could face sanctions ranging from formal warnings to more severe internal disciplinary measures.