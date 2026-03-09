DUBAI, March 9 — A number of dogs and cats here have been found tied to poles on the street or left in cages by their owners in a hurry to leave the city amid missile strikes in the United Arab Emirates.

Travel restrictions, relocation costs, and delayed paperwork have also forced some owners to consider euthanasia for perfectly healthy pets, several news outlets across the Gulf states have reported, citing veterinarians and rescue groups.

One dog, found wandering alone, was temporarily cared for by a villa owner before being taken in by Dubai‑based radio presenter Parikshit Balochi.

The DJ who hosts a popular breakfast show got the dog treated for a severe ear infection and recently used his platform to share his rescue and urge pet owners not to abandon animals in their exodus from the UAE.

He later found out that the dog he rescued has an owner but is notorious for being “a full escape artist” as the animal can open doors and has repeatedly gone missing from home.

“Even with the update, the message doesn’t change: pets are not disposable.

“If you can’t care for your animal, ask for help, foster, rescue, rehome responsibly. Just don’t leave them behind,” he wrote on Instagram last Saturday.

While the furball in Parikshit’s care looks to be in good hands for now, others face an uncertain fate.

Animal shelters in Dubai have taken to social media to share how they are overwhelmed, with volunteers scrambling to rescue, foster, and rehome abandoned pets while documenting the crisis on Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Shelters report receiving hundreds of calls a day from owners who can’t take their animals, leaving some centres at breaking point and others unable to provide proper care.

Vets like Aditi Gouri of The Barking Lot in Dubai urge owners to seek help instead of abandoning pets, highlighting that flexible boarding and foster networks exist even during the current chaos.

Residents and volunteers are now working tirelessly to save abandoned animals, sharing updates and coordinating rescues online to ensure that even in a time of crisis, no pet is forgotten.

“War has many victims.

“The ones with four legs and no voice deserve to be remembered too.

“If you can foster, donate, or help rehome animals fleeing the Dubai crisis drop a comment below or share this post.

“Every single share could save a life,” one post on the Facebook account of Dubai City Tours read.

Dubai‑based radio presenter Parikshit Balochi who took in a dog found on the street urged pet owners not to leave the animals behind when they leave the UAE without first ensuring their safety and welfare. — Screenshots from Instagram/parikshitbalochi