KUCHING, March 9 — A total of 857,814 eligible individuals will begin receiving the Sarawak Basic Needs Assistance (SKAS) from March 10.

Deputy State Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel said these recipients have been identified as eligible for the assistance based on the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) Phase 1 2026 recipient database.

He said the SKAS assistance will be distributed in three phases throughout the year, with a total allocation of RM539.8 million.

“The first phase of SKAS distribution will take place on March 10, with a total allocation of RM179.6 million,” he said in a statement.

“The second phase, also amounting to RM179.6 million, is scheduled for May 15, followed by the third phase on November 10, with an allocation of RM180.6 million.”

He said this initiative reflected the Sarawak government’s continued commitment to ease the financial burden of the people while ensuring that households have access to essential goods and basic necessities.

“The implementation of SKAS also complements ongoing efforts by the Sarawak government to strengthen and improve the wellbeing of the people of Sarawak.

“Through this programme, the Sarawak government hopes to further support households in managing the rising cost of living while ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most,” he added. — The Borneo Post