GUA MUSANG, Feb 17 — Crafted from silk, lavishly embroidered and stitched with gold thread, the classic royal garments fongpao and qungua are a natural choice for Kong Lee Yin, who dresses her family in them for Chinese New Year celebrations.

The 38-year-old salon owner said she commissioned the traditional outfits from China to celebrate the New Year and honour family and cultural ties.

Kong said she prefers the outfits to mark the New Year and pray for a Year of the Horse filled with strength, momentum, and progress.

Chan Qi Yao, 33, poses with some of his more than 10 ‘hanfu’ sets at Kampung Batu Papan 2, Gua Musang. — Bernama pic

“We want to show our hopes and prayers for strength and prosperity in the Year of the Horse, so I choose to wear this outfit on New Year’s Day.

“The fongpao and qungua are ideal for celebrations, with their premium fabrics and distinctive gold-thread embroidery,” she told the reporter in Bandar Lama, here, recently.

Kong said that the qungua is part of Cantonese cultural identity, with red as its traditional colour, while the fongpao is yellow, symbolising power and nobility, and resembles the robes once worn by emperors.

Among the accessories worn as part of the first-day Chinese New Year outfits in Bandar Lama, Gua Musang. — Bernama pic

“Both outfits are traditionally completed with a crown called a fengguan,” she said, noting that the price of a complete outfit varies, depending on factors such as the materials used and the quality of the embroidery.

“Each royal outfit costs between RM1,000 and RM1,500 per set. My family, including my mother and children, each has their own fongpao and qungua,” she said, adding that she owns eight sets in total.

Head accessories are also part of the ‘hanfu’ attire owned by Chan Qi Yao, 33, who has more than 10 sets of ‘hanfu’ at Kampung Batu Papan 2. — Bernama pic

Kong said her family is often invited to cultural events, ceremonies, and weddings to showcase the traditional outfits.

“These outfits are thought to have been worn during the Ming and Qing dynasties. Mine are modern versions inspired by imperial robes, not the original emperor’s garments,” she added. — Bernama