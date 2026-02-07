SHANGHAI, Feb 7 — Two French adventurers reached the end of an epic walk from France to Shanghai today, after nearly a year and a half crossing 16 countries almost entirely on foot.

Loic Voisot and Benjamin Humblot embraced as they stood by the river on the Bund promenade, the financial hub’s distinctive skyline glittering in the background.

Voisot and Humblot set off from Annecy in September 2024.

“We were thinking about this moment almost every day for more than a year now, so it’s a really strong feeling,” Humblot said of reaching their destination.

Hanging out after work one day, the two friends realised they both yearned for a “great adventure”.

They wanted to visit China — but without flying, which they believe is too harmful to the environment.

A plan to set out on foot was hatched and, except for a stretch in Russia which was done by bus for safety reasons, 518 days and around 12,850 kilometres (7,980 miles) later they took the last steps to completing it.

Around 50 people gathered at the start point for the last 10km stretch of their odyssey, many local people who have been following them on social media.

Along the way their numbers swelled, as media, French residents of Shanghai and others joined.

“If your dreams are crazy, just take it step by step and sometimes you will not succeed, but sometimes you will,” said Voisot.

Asked what he would do first now the walk was over, he joked: “Sleep a lot!” — AFP