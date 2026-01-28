KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Pos Malaysia Berhad is ushering in the Year of the Horse with the launch of its Chinese New Year 2026 Special Pack, now available both nationwide and online ahead of the festive rush.

Priced at RM20, the set comprises a Miniature Sheet of three RM0.60 stamps, a greeting card, an envelope and two specially designed angpow packets, featuring a lively community parade theme.

The Horse — symbolising strength, vitality and forward momentum — takes centre stage in the design, reflecting optimism and renewal for the year ahead.

The limited-edition pack goes on sale from January 29 and can be bought via the Pos Malaysia online store at www.pos.com.my/shop, or at 90 Philatelic Bureaus and selected post offices — while stocks last.

Pos Malaysia is also offering its festive angpow packets seperately along with other goodies such as acryllic charms.

It encouraged customers planning to buy in-store to do so early, as demand typically rises closer to the Chinese New Year period.