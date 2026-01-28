PETALING JAYA, Jan 28 — A new sprayed-on, adhesive-free approach to vehicle paint protection was introduced in Malaysia, highlighting how automotive surface protection technology is evolving beyond conventional films.

The system was unveiled by SPPF Malaysia at a showcase event held at AutoDetailer Studio on Jan 22.

In a statement recently, the company said the technology was developed and manufactured in Japan and is applied directly onto vehicle paintwork using a sprayed-on, adhesive-free bonding process.

A technician applies SPPF’s spray-on paint protection system to a vehicle inside a controlled spray booth. — Picture courtesy of SPPF

Unlike traditional paint protection films, the system forms a seamless protective layer that can be applied with adjustable thickness and full surface conformity, according to SPPF.

The showcase highlighted what the company calls “Renewable Surface Engineering”, which allows surface wear such as light scratches, swirl marks and oxidation to be removed through polishing without replacing the underlying protection.

Another feature presented was “Infinite Layer Technology”, which allows additional protective layers to be added over time to reinforce durability rather than requiring full removal.

SPPF said the system has undergone testing under motorsports conditions, including exposure to abrasion, heat cycles and extreme weather.

SPPF Malaysia technical director Darren Chang is pictured during the showcase of the company’s spray-on paint protection system in Petaling Jaya on January 22, 2026. — Picture courtesy of SPPF

SPPF technical director Darren Chang said applications must be carried out by technicians trained under Japanese protocols to ensure consistency and performance.

“This ensures every SPPF application delivers uncompromising clarity, consistency, and performance, tailored precisely to the vehicle and its owner,” he said.