KEPALA BATAS, Jan 28 — The Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery here, is expected to become one of the region’s key new tourism attractions, strengthening the potential of archaeological tourism in the state.

Penang Tourist Guides Association president, Clement Liang said archaeological tourism is not new abroad, and the Guar Kepah Gallery is set to open a new chapter in archaeological tourism in Malaysia, especially in Penang.

“Making the gallery a key archaeological tourism product will attract both local and international tourists, particularly those interested in history, students, and cultural heritage enthusiasts,” he said.

The development of the gallery is also expected to link a prehistoric tourism trail across the northern Peninsula, including the Unesco World Heritage Site of Lenggong Valley in Perak, the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery in Penang, and Sungai Batu in Kedah.

The gallery will feature the “Penang Woman”, the first complete Neolithic skeleton discovered in Malaysia, as well as skeletal remains previously kept in the Netherlands, which were successfully repatriated through close collaboration between the Department of National Heritage, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), the Foreign Ministry, and the Dutch authorities.

Liang added that knowledge-based tourism, including archaeological tourism, is increasingly gaining attention, aligning with the growing trend of sustainable tourism, which not only offers recreation but also adds value in terms of education.

“The gallery will also provide visitors with a deeper historical and cultural experience, while further boosting the tourism sector in the state and northern region,” he told Bernama when contacted.

A total of 60 licensed tour guides underwent specialised training organised by Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) last year to enhance their understanding of history, archaeological discoveries, and the delivery of information to visitors.

“This training is essential to ensure that tour guides provide accurate and engaging information, which will elevate the quality of the tourism experience at the Guar Kepah gallery,” Liang said.

Meanwhile, Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the state government is collaborating with tour guides and tourism associations in the state to promote the Guar Kepah Archaeological Gallery to target groups such as domestic visitors, including school and university students, as well as international tourists interested in history and archaeology.

“The gallery is open daily from 8am to 5pm, except on public holidays, with entrance fees of RM10 for local adults and RM20 for foreign adults. An annual pass is also available for RM100,” he added. — Bernama