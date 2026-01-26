GEORGE TOWN, Jan 26 — The Penang Waterfall Nattukotai Chettiar Temple officially introduce an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced chariot tracking system for the Silver Chariot procession in conjunction with Thaipusam, marking a technological milestone in the festival’s long history.

Nattukotai Chettiar Temple managing trustee PRC Veerappan said the tracker will provide real-time location updates and estimated arrival times for devotees following the procession.

“This year, we are officially launching our own tracker under a new domain, Silver Chariot Penang. It is enhanced with AI and calibrated using data collected over the past two years to provide more accurate timing predictions,” he told a press conference at the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple, here today.

He said the century-old chariot, which was built in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, India and shipped to Penang in January 1894, will mark its 132nd year, while the main chariot procession enters its 169th year, having taken place annually without interruption, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A wooden chariot was used for 35 years for the Thaipusam celebration in Penang before being changed to the Silver Chariot in 1894 which now stands 23.9 metres high and weighs five tonnes.

Veerapan said the chariot undergoes regular annual maintenance and the upkeep work is handled by volunteers spanning three generations of the same families, reflecting the deep heritage and continuity behind the procession.

“For weeks before Thaipusam, volunteers carry out greasing, polishing of the silver components, lighting repairs and other servicing works to ensure the chariot is in perfect condition,” he said.

He also noted that 16 pairs of bulls, totalling 32 bulls, will be used to pull the chariot, with pairs rotated approximately every 500 metres to prevent fatigue, dismissing speculation that only a few pairs were repeatedly reused.

Veerappan also confirmed that the procession route remains unchanged while the temple has formally requested permission from the authorities for an earlier start time of 5.30am on January 31 to reduce delays and allow religious rituals at the Nattukotai Chettiar Temple to be conducted more smoothly.

He said the silver chariot would start its journey winding from the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple in Lebuh Penang on Jan 31, passing through Chulia Street, Victoria Street, Maxwell Road, Jalan Datuk Keramat, Western Road before arriving at the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple.

For the return journey, the chariot is expected depart from the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple at 6.30pm, February 2 and will arrive at the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple at 8.30am on February 3.

The Thaipusam celebration in Penang is unique as it is observed a day earlier, known as ‘Chetti Pusam’, featuring a procession by the Chettiar community carrying about 90 peacock kavadis alongside the silver chariot, further enriched since 2017 by the introduction of a golden chariot bearing the vel (spear), the sacred weapon of Lord Murugan. — Bernama