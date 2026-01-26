SEREMBAN, Jan 26 — The land boundary between Malaysia and Indonesia remains under negotiation, says Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said that the discussions were being conducted in accordance with legal provisions and that no final decision had been made.

“Negotiations are still ongoing. The areas on the map and on the ground are different. Discussions are carried out according to the law, but no decision has been made yet.

“We will instruct our technical committee and surveyors to carry out the work… but in the end, the leaders of both countries will reach an agreement and an understanding on how it is to be decided,” said the Rembau MP when met by reporters after presenting schooling assistance at SMK Seri Sendayan here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously denied media reports claiming that Malaysia had handed over 5,207 hectares of land to Indonesia as compensation for three villages in the Nunukan area near the Sabah-Kalimantan border.

Anwar said Malaysia would soon hold amicable negotiations on the issue of land compensation.

Recently, media reports claimed that three villages in Nunukan, North Kalimantan, had been included in Malaysia, while the boundary dispute in the Pulau Sebatik area remained unresolved, and Indonesia was reported to have gained an additional 5,207 hectares from Malaysia.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup also reported that negotiations for demarcation and measurement in Outstanding Boundary Problem (OBP) areas were being carried out harmoniously between the two countries, and were not based on the principle of reciprocity, compensation or gains and losses.

The finalisation of the land boundary measurements was carried out through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries on February 18, 2025, following more than 45 years of comprehensive and transparent technical negotiations. — Bernama