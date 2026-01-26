KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — The Dashboard on the Status of the Implementation of Matters Under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63 Dashboard) will be launched at the Parliament on January 28, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak) Datuk Mustapha said.

He added that the launch of the dashboard would enable Malaysians to access verified and authoritative information on the 29 main claims under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), free from political bias and information uncertainty, beginning on that date.

“The MA63 Dashboard will be accessible via the official portal of the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division, Prime Minister’s Department (BHESS, JPM),” he said in a statement today.

Mustapha said the dashboard will be launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation.

He added that official invitations to attend the event had been extended to all members of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara to reflect the Madani Government’s commitment in strengthening transparency and monitoring the implementation of MA63, which now become a national agenda and no longer confined to Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama