YOKOHAMA, Jan 16 — A Japanese research team has launched a trial of “anime therapy,” a method in which animated characters provide counselling to young people facing social challenges, Jiji Press reported.

The initiative marks Japan’s first use of animation in a therapeutic setting, according to the team led by Mio Ishii, associate professor at Yokohama City University.

Anime therapy is a method devised by Panto Francesco, an Italian psychiatrist and licensed Japanese doctor who has a passion for anime.

The approach aims to support individuals in need through fictional works, such as Japanese anime.

Japanese anime characters, often depicted with detailed histories, are considered effective counselling tools due to their high capacity for empathy and emotional relatability, according to the team.

In the trial, lasting from October last year to June this year, “character counselling” is being conducted with some 20 people aged 18 to 29 who claim to have mild psychological disorders. — Bernama-Jiji Press