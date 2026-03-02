KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, was at the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Penang this morning to provide a statement over allegations of abuse of power in a land purchase involving zakat funds.

Mohamad, who also serves as the President of the Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP), arrived at the MACC building around 9.48am in a white Proton X70 SUV, Kosmo! Online reported today.

A special officer accompanying him was also seen entering the premises.

The Batu Maung assemblyman was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt paired with dark trousers.

In February, Mohamad said that any decision regarding land purchases using zakat funds in Penang was not made individually but through discussions and collective agreement within the MAINPP committee.

He added that the ongoing investigation was not solely directed at him, but also involved the MAINPP institution.

Earlier reports linked him to controversy over alleged abuse of power in the same land purchase case.

Following the allegations, Penang PAS called for his immediate resignation.