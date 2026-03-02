ALOR SETAR, March 2 — Police have so far arrested 10 suspects to assist in the shooting incident targeting a vehicle carrying the commander of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, last week.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said all the suspects, including a Thai woman, believed to be linked to ‘Geng Pak Su’, were arrested between Feb 25 and 28 at several locations around Kubang Pasu.

He said the suspects, including three Malaysians aged between 44 and 58, were arrested by the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Kedah Criminal Investigation Department, in collaboration with the Bukit Aman D9, in three follow-up raids on Saturday.

“One of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and we also seized three mobile phones,” he said in a statement today.

Adzli said that, upon further investigation, two of the suspects had prior criminal records, adding that 10 suspects have so far been detained in connection with the case, including the seven suspects arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

He added that investigations are still ongoing, including tracing the weapons used by the two suspects on a motorcycle who tried to shoot SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir.

In the 5.40 am incident on Feb 25, a Proton X70 sport utility vehicle (SUV) driven by Mohd Nasaruddin was shot at along the slip road near the Muhajirin Mosque, about one kilometre from the Malaysia-Thailand border at Bukit Kayu Hitam.

The suspects, who were riding motorcycles, fired two shots believed to have been from a semi-automatic weapon at the victim’s vehicle. — Bernama