KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Malaysian entrepreneur and content creator Khairul Aming has entered his ninth year of sharing Ramadan recipes, and things are heating up.

The 34-year-old continues his ‘30 days 30 recipes’ tradition for buka puasa and sahur, but fans are finding it harder than ever to keep up.

This year, many followers are overwhelmed not just by the complexity of some dishes but by the sheer volume of recipe videos Khairul is posting.

So far, Khairul has uploaded around 24 recipe videos, with up to three or four a day compared to two last year.

His sterner approach and close tracking of followers’ progress has left many feeling stressed by the added pressure.

Several social media users, local celebrities, and even companies joined the stress wagon on his Ayam Pop recipe video, joking about struggling to keep up with his “syllabus.”

“KA hold on, I haven’t even started on your drink recipes. There’s no need for the pressure, the students are already stressed enough,” actress and singer Daiyan Trisha said.

“Please wait, we haven’t finished studying for the last chicken recipe,” said local coffee franchise Zus Coffee.

“I’m sorry, teacher. I want to change course. I can’t catch up with all of this. All the best,” said Dr Izzar Anwari Abdul Khani, husband of actress Ummi Nazeera.

Khairul Aming is sharpening his game this year in replies to fans. — Screenshot via X

The rapid-fire videos also caused complaints about repeated grocery runs.

“We haven’t even stocked up on the drink ingredients yet and now people are already coming in looking for pudding ingredients,” HeroMarket weighed in.

Popular TV host Datuk Aznil Nawawi also joined the fun but even he gave up his “golden student” title after failing Khairul’s S’mores Dip recipe.

The complaints didn’t end there; one content creator even staged a mock press conference announcing her “break-up” with Khairul’s videos, prompting him to reply – in good humour.

“First of all, the other side has released a statement saying that she had broken up with my recipe videos because she was tired but for me, this is actually a commitment issue.

“Because on my side, I have put out three videos per day, sometimes even losing sleep just to complete the videos but what do I get in return? Nothing, I don’t want to bring up things from the past but I just want some justice because there are just too many excuses – from sold out ingredients to being too tired.

“I can’t understand what made them so stressful, I just asked for three recipes for them to try in a day, is that too much to ask for,” Khairul replied in another video.

Khairul even stitched in clips of followers’ failed attempts at past recipes to poke fun at them.

Meanwhile, TikTok users revived an old college video of Khairul doing a traditional dance, sparking a new trend of followers attempting his moves instead of cooking his recipes.

From solo dancers to families, the trend has spread widely across local TikTok feeds.

Khairul later explained that the dance video was from his third year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he served as president of the Malaysian Students Association.

He added that during that week, the university was hosting the Asian New Year Festival, requiring students from Asian countries to perform a cultural dance from their home nations.