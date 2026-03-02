KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Former investment, trade and industry minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has cautioned that Malaysia is beginning to feel the impact of the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

In an Instagram post, Tengku Zafrul said several Malaysia Airlines flights have had to turn back or be diverted after airspace over parts of West Asia was closed or restricted.

“When flight routes become unsafe, airlines are forced to reroute or cancel services. This means longer journeys to Europe, higher fuel costs and potential delays in air cargo,” he explained.

Tengku Zafrul noted that Malaysia, as a trading nation, relies heavily on air transport for high-value exports such as electronics, as well as essential imports.

Delays increase costs, which ultimately push up prices for consumers.

He added that global oil markets are reacting sharply due to Iran’s proximity to one of the world’s most critical oil routes.

Rising tensions have driven up oil prices, affecting logistics costs and further contributing to inflation.

“Economic instability also prompts investors to seek safe havens like the US dollar and gold. This can put downward pressure on the ringgit, making imports more expensive,” Tengku Zafrul said.

He stressed that the scale of the impact depends on how long the conflict continues. “If it is brief, the effects will be limited. But if it persists, Malaysia must be prepared,” he said.

The warnings come against the backdrop of a major escalation in the Middle East, in which a series of coordinated airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior officials in Tehran on March 1, triggering retaliation by Iran and raising fears of wider instability.

The strikes have led to airspace closures and raised oil prices, with Tehran reporting dozens of casualties and global markets reacting to heightened uncertainty.