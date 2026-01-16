KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — With the Chinese New Year (CNY) festive season approaching, the 2026 Taichung Ponkan in Malaysia promotional event returned today, showcasing the celebrated ponkan mandarins from Taichung, Taiwan, prized for their sweet, juicy flesh as a festive staple.

In a statement, Thaichung Freshest said the event was supported by Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture and the Agriculture Bureau of the Taichung City Government, and organised by the Shigang District Farmers’ Association of Taichung City.

The event once again featured a cross-industry collaboration with the well-known Malaysian bakery, RT Pastry, to launch a limited-edition Ponkan Cheesecake, which combined Taiwanese citrus with local baking craftsmanship, offering consumers a contemporary way to enjoy Taichung ponkan during the festivities.

“Taichung ponkan mandarins feature an attractive golden-orange peel, a well-balanced sweet-and-tangy taste with high nutritional value, making them long favoured in markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

“This year, export destinations include Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Canada, with the first shipment of approximately 15 metric tons already delivered to Malaysia,” the statement said.

The Agriculture Bureau of Taichung City Government said that the region’s abundant rainfall, favourable climate, and suitable soil make it ideal for citrus cultivation, noting that Ponkan orchards cover 1,388 hectares in Taichung with an annual production exceeding 20,000 metric tons, which ranks second nationwide.

“To ensure food safety, the bureau has long guided farmers in obtaining production traceability certification and continues to enhance quality and brand value through annual ponkan evaluation competitions,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Economic Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, James Chang, noted that despite weather challenges in 2025, including low temperatures and typhoons, Taichung ponkan mandarins maintained stable quality and supply.

He said demand for ponkan during the CNY period in Malaysia often exceeded supply, reflecting strong consumer confidence in Taiwanese agricultural products and that Taichung was expanding the fruit’s reach beyond fresh sales through diversified marketing.

“The renewed collaboration with RT Pastry introduces the ponkan cheesecake as a seasonal highlight, appealing especially to younger consumers and families while showcasing innovative uses of the fruit in desserts,” he said.

To enhance brand recognition and ensure consumer confidence, all Taichung ponkan gift boxes featured the official “Taichung City Government Agriculture Bureau Premium Agricultural Products” trademark and were positioned as a premium festive gift nationwide at Aeon, Star Grocer and Whole Foods outlets under Khaishen Trading Sdn. Bhd.

Other than James, today launch was attended by Director of the Taiwan Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, Sylvia Kao; Directors of the Shigang District Farmers’ Association of Taichung City, Liao Ting-Chien and Fu Yu Chin; National President of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Malaysia, Tsai Hsin Tien; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Khaishen Trading Sdn Bhd, Jeffrey Tan; and CEO of RT Pastry, Lu Chun Neng as well as representatives from Malaysian fruit distributors. — Bernama