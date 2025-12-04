KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) is extending and rebranding its cycling development programme with the launch of the Yayasan Sime Darby Track and BMX Series 2026, marking the next phase of a talent pipeline that began in 2023.

The announcement was made at the finale of the YSD Track and BMX Series 2025 at the National Velodrome in Nilai, where YSD also signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Sports Council (MSN).

The MoU formalises a collaboration to strengthen competitive pathways and provide a safe racing platform for young riders.

The agreement was signed by YSD chief executive officer Yatela Zainal Abidin and MSN director-general Jefri Ngadirin, and witnessed by YSD chairman Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar.

Also present were Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Amarjit Singh Gill; MSN high-performance director and YSD series technical adviser John Beasley; Sime Darby Motors managing director Andrew Basham; and SportExcel executive director Sivanandan Chinnadurai.

The 2026 edition will continue integrating BMX into the programme, positioning it as part of a wider national development effort rather than a standalone discipline.

YSD will work with MSN, the national federation and SportExcel to deliver the expanded calendar.

YSD’s chairman said the series had shown how a structured, high-impact racing schedule could revive Malaysia’s competitive cycling scene.

“The YSD Track Series has dramatically expanded the competitive opportunities available to Malaysian cyclists — far beyond the previous annual average of just four races. This consistent race calendar is a game-changer for athlete development, fostering new clubs, strengthening community engagement, and broadening the national talent pool,” Tunku Imran said.

He added that the series had already proven its potential, noting riders such as Sawda Hasbullah, the women’s junior world record holder in the 1km time trial, and para-cycling sprint world champion Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin, who compete in the series.

Launched in 2022, the programme was designed to build a stronger racing culture by offering a structured pathway from grassroots to elite level.

Over three years, YSD has invested RM2.7 million to support 52 races at the National Velodrome.

The events have drawn 5,325 entries from Malaysian clubs and international riders from Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Thailand, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

The 2026 extension comes with an allocation of RM600,000 and will feature eight track races and six BMX events, covering categories from Under-7 to Elite.

YSD said the expansion aligns with its focus on promoting healthy lifestyles and grassroots development under its Sports pillar, and supports the goals of the National Sports Vision 2030.

The foundation also works with partners such as the Nicol David Organisation and the Malaysian Cricket Association to widen access to sport, especially for girls, through initiatives including women’s football, the Cricket Adiwira programme and Little Legends.

The foundation views the 2026 Track and BMX Series as a key investment to ensure Malaysia’s cycling ecosystem continues to grow, allowing more young athletes to advance to international competition.