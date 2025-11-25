BEIJING, Nov 25 — Chagee founder Zhang Junjie is set to tie the knot with Chinese billionaire heiress Gao Haichun on December 15, 8days.sg reported.

The 31-year-old milk tea entrepreneur, who launched Chagee in 2017 with no formal higher education, has grown the brand into a global chain of 7,000 outlets.

The couple, both prominent figures in China’s business world, quietly registered their marriage in June after reportedly meeting at a young entrepreneurs’ event.

Haichun, 32, is the daughter of Trina Solar founder Gao Jifan and currently serves as a director and co-chairman of one of the company’s business units.

The Brown University economics graduate also had a stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Company before returning to Trina Solar in the mid-2010s to take on leadership roles, positioning her to inherit the S$7.2 billion (RM22.8 billion) renewable energy giant.

Zhang briefly entered the billionaire ranks following Chagee’s US IPO, with a personal fortune of around S$3 billion, though his net worth has since dropped to S$853 million amid a fall in the company’s stock price.

The wedding invite leaked recently confirms the December date for the high-profile ceremony.