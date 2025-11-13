PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — Apple’s latest accessory, the iPhone Pocket, is turning heads online — and not all reactions are kind.

Reddit users were quick to mock the US$229.95 (RM950) knitted pouch (long strap version), with most calling it “basically a sock”.

Some, however, defended the design, pointing out that the collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake targets style-conscious users rather than the average iPhone owner.

Apple has described the iPhone Pocket as “a beautiful way to wear and carry iPhone”.

Its 3D-knitted construction is said to fit any iPhone and other pocketable items. Users can carry it handheld, tie it to a bag, or wear it on the body.

The “sock” — oh, we mean pocket — has drawn comparisons to other high-fashion statements, like Balenciaga’s US$2,000 tote bag that closely resembled the humble Ikea blue bag.

It’s the kind of thing that makes you wonder how a simple pouch can cost so much. Or maybe that’s just fashion.