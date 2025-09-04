KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — I thought I would make a quick stop at the new Kinokuniya at Pavilion Damansara Heights after my morning medical appointment.

Just a quick browse through and I could then go home for a nice lie down right?

Well, It turns out that the outlet’s September 4 opening attracted a small crowd forming a queue of over 50 people and I suspect they were keen on grabbing the store opening goodies.

Yes, I was also in the queue because I was already there so why not?

After a lion dance session and the usual ribbon cutting ceremony, people were ushered into the store 10 at a time.

What to expect

The Pavilion Damansara outlet is not quite as large as the one at KLCC so don’t be expecting an exact replica.

At the back of the store there is the Coffee Club where you can have drinks and light repast while the stationery section is tucked into a nook between the bookshelves.

Excited Malaysians queued for the opening of the new outlet. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

There’s a wide selection of pens, fountain pens included, some specialty stationery as well as planners though I was slightly disappointed Kinokuniya Malaysia has yet to bring in the cult favourite Hobonichi line (when I know Kinokuniya Singapore already has it).

Interestingly there is a whole other section behind where the Japanese books are, as well as the comics and the “Popular Culture” section.

For fans of Sonny Angel and Smiski blind boxes you get entire cupboards dedicated to them as opposed to the KLCC branch where they only occupy a few shelves in the Japanese section.

Unlike the KLCC outlet there isn’t a large Chinese section so if you’re looking for books from China or Taiwan, or goods related to them you’d be better off at KLCC.

If you’re looking for gifts, the latest bestseller or you really need a pen or notebook then the Damansara Heights outlet is perfectly adequate.

I was quite taken with the small display of Moomin and Mother exclusive Kinokuniya merchandise and couldn’t resist adding to my small mountain of tote bags with a bright orange Moomin x Kinokuniya tote.

I don’t even like the colour orange.

Now, if you missed opening day there’s still plenty of opportunity for giveaways and the store is also hosting events you might be interested in.

Smiski and Sonny Angel blind box lovers will be thrilled to see the shelves dedicated to their faves. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Today the first 100 Kinokuniya Privilege Card (KPC) members took home a tote bag, RM20 rebate voucher, button badge and a hand fan plus bookmark with art by noted Japanese illustrator Terada Katsuya.

Not a KPC member? The first 500 customers today will still take home the rebate voucher, button badge and bookmark.

From September 5 to September 7, the first 50 customers who make a minimum purchase of RM100 will receive a Smiski keychain, button badge, hand fan and bookmark.

On September 13 and 14, with every RM300 purchase or of Terada Katsuya books, you will get a Terada Katsuya tote bag, hand fan, bookmark and Kinokuniya button badge.

You can grab a drink at the Coffee Club inside the new Kinokuniya. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Some events and promotion highlights coming up in the next few months:

DIY kit demo: September 5-6

Ahadiat Akashah book signing: September 6

Magic: The Gathering (MTG) play sesion: September 14

MTG Spider Man release party: September 28

Nala Design: September 4 - October 31

Curated by Tintabudi: September 4 to October 21

Children Book Reading session: September 14, September 21

Jazz Session by Tay Cher Siang & Farid: September 16, 3pm

Bluey Meet & Greet: September 27

Sonny Angel Workshop with Nala Design: September 27

Decopatch: October 1-31

Rhodia Fountain Pen: October 1-31

POP Manga: October 1-31

Kinokuniya Pavilion Damansara Heights is located on the fourth floor at Lot 4.59.00 & 4.60.00.